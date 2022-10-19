US sanctions Mexicans linked to powerful Sinaloa drug cartel

The sanctions against Juan Francisco Valenzuela Valenzuela and his organization, sometimes called the Valenzuela DTO, freeze all their property and other interests in the U.S. and bar Americans and American companies from doing business with them.

Valenzuela and his siblings Jorge Alberto Valenzuela Valenzuela and Wuendi Yuridia Valenzuela Valenzuela were arrested in 2020 and 2021 as their organization was accused of importing and transporting multi-ton quantities of illicit drugs, including methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, from Mexico to the United States.