US says food aid runs out this week in Ethiopia's Tigray

Dialogue is highly unlikely. Ethiopia’s government this year declared the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which dominated the country’s government for 27 years before Abiy came to power, a terrorist group after a political fallout turned into fighting.

Caught in the middle are civilians. Thousands have died.

An aid worker who recently visited the Tigray region told the AP that conditions are so dire, and resources so constrained, that at least one large aid group’s staffers had been forced to begin rationing their own food, let alone have enough means to help others.

With bank services still cut off along with telephone and internet access, aid groups are running out of money, the aid worker said. And while access inside Tigray is safer and easier than before the turn in the war in June, fuel is in such short supply that it’s only available on the black market and diesel prices are five times higher than before, the aid worker said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation.

If the cash and fuel shortages can’t be resolved, aid work “will grind to a halt,” the aid worker said, adding that some groups already had stopped some work altogether.

While the aid worker saw shops stocked with supplies, many people didn’t have the means to buy them. “One definition of famine is not a lack of food, it’s the lack of access to food,” the aid worker said, adding that farmers had largely missed the crucial planting season.

The latest U.N. humanitarian update on Tigray, released on Thursday, said 100 trucks of supplies — 90 of them with food — must enter Tigray every day to help meet the needs of more than 5 million people. But just 316 trucks had entered the region between July 12 and last Sunday.

Now hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced in the Amhara and Afar regions, creating a new humanitarian crisis, as Tigray forces say they are trying to secure their own region and pressure Ethiopia's government to end the fighting. Ethiopia's government, however, has called on all able citizens to stop the Tigray forces “once and for all.”

FILE - In this Saturday, May 8, 2021 file photo, an elderly Ethiopian woman sits next to a sack of wheat after it was distributed to her by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia. The United States warned late Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 that food aid will run out this week for millions of hungry people under a blockade imposed by Ethiopia's government on the embattled Tigray region. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)