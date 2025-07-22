US says it's leaving UN cultural agency UNESCO again, only 2 years after rejoining

The United States says it will again pull out of the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency UNESCO, because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias, only two years after rejoining
The UNESCO flag flies at its headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

2 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — The United States announced Tuesday it will again pull out of the U.N.’s educational, scientific and cultural agency because of what Washington sees as its anti-Israel bias, only two years after rejoining.

This will be the third time that the United States leaves UNESCO, which is based in Paris, and the second time during a Trump administration. President Donald Trump had already pulled out during his first term and the United States returned after a five-year absence after the Biden administration applied to rejoin the organization.

The decision will take effect at the end of December 2026.

A woman walks by the UNESCO headquarters Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

