US says record-low refugee admissions partly due to pandemic

The U.S. president determines the cap on refugee admissions each budget year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

The 11,411 refugee admissions total falls below the record-low ceiling of 15,000 that Trump had initially set for the 2021 budget year, which began Oct. 1, 2020, nearly four months before Biden took office. Biden replaced Trump’s cap in May.

The State Department said the record-low number reflects the damage done by the Trump administration to the program, while the administration's rebuilding efforts were curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic that in many cases prevented officers from doing in-person interviews abroad, among other things.

The State Department said it is planning a “robust resumption of interviews" both in-person and virtually and it has requested more referrals from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

The department underscored that the government is also resettling tens of thousands of Afghans who were part of one of the largest mass evacuations in U.S. history in the chaotic days following Afghanistan's fall to the Taliban this summer.

“The rebuilding process is well underway and will enable us to support much increased admissions numbers in future years,” the department said in an email to the AP.

Biden initially indicated he would not override Trump's 15,000-person cap in 2021, saying in an emergency determination that it “remains justified by humanitarian concerns and is otherwise in the national interest."

But that brought sharp rebuke from Democratic allies who criticized him for not taking the symbolic step of authorizing more refugees this year. The White House quickly reversed course and raised the cap, though Biden said at the time that he did not expect the U.S. would meet the new 62,500 ceiling with only four months left in the 2021 budget year amid a pandemic.

The Biden administration has expanded the narrow eligibility criteria put in place by his predecessor that had kept out most refugees, among other steps. But critics contend it's not been enough.

The administration plans to set a cap of 125,000 admissions for this budget year, which started Friday. That would exceed the historical yearly average that was 95,000 under previous Republican and Democratic administrations.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine U.S. agencies working to resettle refugees, said to reach that goal “the administration must be aggressive and innovative in ramping up processing."

Ali Noorani, president of the National Immigration Forum, said it will require more federal support of resettlement agencies. The administration is requesting $1.7 billion for refugee resettlement this budget year, up from last year's $966 million.

“The Biden administration has its work cut out to return the United States to a position of leadership when it comes to welcoming people seeking refuge,” Noorani said.

___

Associated Press writer Ellen Knickmeyer in Washington contributed to this report.