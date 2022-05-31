US senator visits Taiwan as China ups military threat

Duckworth also cited strong bipartisan backing for a bill she has put forward promoting cooperation between Taiwan's armed forces and the National Guard.

Tsai thanked the U.S. government and Congress “for the importance they place on peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," as well as Duckworth herself for “keeping a close watch on Taiwan related security issues.”

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China's threats against Taiwan under new focus, prompting increased backing for arms sales and political support from Democrats and Republicans.

China upped the ante further in May, reaching out to the Solomon Islands and nine other island nations with a sweeping security proposal that, even if only partially realized, could give it a presence in the Pacific much nearer Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and on the doorstep of the strategic American territory of Guam.

That is seen as a potential route to blocking access to Taiwan by the U.S. and its allies in the event China makes good on its threat to invade the island.

In a speech Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said President Joe Biden's administration aims to lead the international bloc opposed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a broader coalition to counter what it sees as a more serious, long-term threat to global order from China.

While relations with Taiwan are informal in deference to Beijing, the U.S. remains its main supplier of defensive arms and source of political support in international organizations where China blocks Taiwan's participation.

Caption In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., left, meets with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen at the Presidential Office in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. On a visit to Taiwan, Duckworth reiterated support for the island amid rising Chinese threats. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited