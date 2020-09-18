US sends troops, armored vehicles to Syria to counter Russia

The deployment of the armored vehicles was first reported by NBC News.

Russia, which backs the Syrian government, has long opposed American presence in the country. The Russian Defense Ministry blamed the U.S. for the vehicle collision. The ministry said Russia had notified the U.S.-led coalition about the Russian military police convoy's route and said the U.S tried to block the Russian patrol.

The four American service members injured in the crash received concussions. U.S. troops are usually accompanied by members of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces on the patrols, and they have stayed in the region to root out remaining Islamic State insurgents.

The crash last month took place near Dayrick, in northeast Syria, where Russian troops should generally not be present. National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said the U.S. patrol left the area “to deescalate the situation.”

While there have been several other recent incidents between the American and Russian troops in eastern Syria, officials have described the August crash as the most concerning.

This is the second time that Bradleys have been sent into Syria. They were used last October in operations with U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in missions to defeat the remnants of the Islamic State group and protect oil fields in that area.

The Bradley units are from the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, based at Fort Bliss, Texas.

“The mechanized infantry assets will help ensure the force protection of coalition forces in an increasingly complex operating environment in northeast Syria,” said Col. Wayne Marotto, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition. “The Coalition forces remain steadfast in our commitment of ensuring the enduring defeat of Daesh.”