US shuts down Germany to advance to women's world semis

Germany’s best result at the tournament is a fourth-place finish in 2017.

CZECHIA 2, FINLAND 1

Katerina Mrazova had two points, including the game-winning goal, as Czechia defeated Finland to advance to the semifinals.

Czech goaltender Blanka Skodova turned away 41 of 42 shots. Finnish netminder Anni Keisala made 20 saves in the outing.

Finland forward Viivi Vainikka opened the scoring at 15:18 of the first period, but Czechia replied with unanswered second-period goals from Natalie Mlynkova and Mrazova.

It’s the fourth straight time the Czechs and Finns have played in the women’s world hockey championship quarterfinal, and the second consecutive time Czechia has knocked Finland out of the tournament.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP