US signs 10-year military cooperation deal with Morocco

The military agreement “serves as a road map for defense cooperation and aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries and support shared security goals,” according to a statement issued by the Moroccan Foreign Ministry.

The agreement centers on "consolidating common security objectives, especially improving the degree of military readiness,” a statement from the General Command of the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces said.

Esper also met with the deputy minister under the prime minister, charged with national defense, Abdeltif Loudiyi.

The two officials expressed their “satisfaction with the durability, distinction, continuity and dynamism of the bilateral cooperation,” the statement from the General Command said.

Esper also met with the Inspector General of the Morocco Royal Armed Forces, Gen. Abdelfettah Louarak.

The military deal is expected to further bolster cooperation between the two countries. Washington is Morocco’s largest supplier of arms. Morocco hosts the annual U.S. military exercise called “African Lion" — canceled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, left, and Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, right, walk together during the former's visit to Rabat, Morocco, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. The visit is part of U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper's North Africa tour and is his first visit to Africa as defense secretary. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

