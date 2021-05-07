US slams Iran-backed Yemen rebels for snubbing UN envoy

The State Department said in a statement that the Houthis had “passed up a major opportunity” by rejecting a recent offer to speak with U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths in Oman. Griffiths had been traveling in the Middle East earlier this week and was accompanied for part of the time by U.S. envoy Timothy Lenderking, other senior administration officials and members of Congress.

The department said other parties to the conflict, including the internationally recognized government of Yemen, are ready to discuss a peace proposal. It said the Houthis should immediately engage with Griffiths to consider the peace plan, calling it “a fair deal on the table that will bring immediate relief to the Yemeni people.”