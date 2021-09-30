US slightly revises up its GDP estimate for Q2 to 6.7%

For 2021 as a whole, a panel of forecasters with the National Association for Business Economics has projected growth of 5.7%. That would mark a solid bounce-back from a 3.4% annual drop last year, when the economy was in the grips of the pandemic. And it would represent the most robust calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984, when the nation was emerging from a deep recession.

An even stronger pace of expansion, though, had been expected for this year. But the surge in COVID cases has weakened growth, hiring and consumer confidence. In addition, persistent supply chain problems have shrunk production at auto plants and other manufacturers, further reducing growth. The supply chain problems are connected to the global surge in the pandemic, which has slowed production of computer chips and other vital components made in Asia.

“The delta variant became a bit of a sandstorm keeping the economy from growing faster,” said Sung Won Song, economies and business professor at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. “The virus contributed to supply shortages and labor shortages.”

Most economists expect the economy to grow at a rate of at least 4% next year. That would amount to twice the modest average annual gains during the decade after the 2008 financial crisis, when the economy engaged in a long, slow and grinding recovery.

Next year’s growth could benefit if Congress manages to break an impasse and approve a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill as well as $3.5 trillion social spending and climate measure. Prospects for both measures remain hazy. But even a pared-down spending measure would likely provide some economic stimulus.

Analysts also expect the delta variant to impose a lesser drag on growth next year.

“Delta does appear to be winding down, and even if it does not go away, each successive wave should be less destructive,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “I expect the economy, which is very closely tied to the path of the pandemic, will rebound as people go back to restaurants and start traveling again.”

Zandi predicted that the economy will be strong enough over the next 18 months to restore full employment, with an unemployment rate of around 3.5%, by spring of 2023. That would represent a three-year recovery in the labor market, which lost 22 million jobs after the pandemic tore through the economy in March and April of 2020. That would mark an unusually swift recovery. After most recessions, the economy usually takes five or six years to achieve a full jobs recovery.

The Federal Reserve has been nurturing the economy through ultra-low interest rates and $120 billion in monthly bond purchases that are intended to hold down long-term loan rates. But last week, the Fed signaled that it would likely start reducing those purchases as soon as November.

By late 2002 or early 2023, the Fed is expected to begin raising key short-term interest rate, which influences many individual and corporate loans.