US State Department unveils massive overhaul of agency with reduction of staff and bureaus

“We cannot win the battle for the 21st century with bloated bureaucracy that stifles innovation and misallocates scarce resources,” Rubio said in a department-wide email obtained by The AP. “That is why, under the leadership of President Trump and at my direction, I am announcing a reorganization of the Department so it may meet the immense challenges of the 21st Century and put America First.”

Plans include consolidating 734 bureaus and offices to 602 as well as transitioning 137 offices "to another location within the Department to increase efficiency,” according to a fact sheet obtained by The AP.

It is unclear if the reorganization would be implemented through an executive order or other means. The plans come a week after The AP learned that the White House's Office of Management and Budget proposed gutting the State Department's budget by almost 50% and eliminating funding the United Nations and NATO headquarters.

The budget proposal was in still in a highly preliminary phase and not expected to pass muster with Congress.

Ahead of the changes at the State Department, the Trump administration has slashing jobs and funding across agencies, from the Education Department to Health and Human Services.

On foreign policy, it's already dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development and moved to defund so-called other "soft power" institutions like media outlets delivering objective news, often to authoritarian countries, including the Voice of America, the Middle East Broadcasting Networks, Radio Free Asia and Radio/TV Marti, which broadcasts to Cuba.