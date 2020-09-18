US stocks drift as another bumpy week of trading nears end

Growth in some areas of the economy has also slowed after unemployment benefits and other aid from the federal government expired, and partisan disagreements in Congress are holding up a possible renewal of support. Investors say it’s essential that such aid arrives.

Rising tensions between the world’s two largest economies are also continuing to keep markets on edge. The United States said on Friday that it will ban the downloads of the Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat on Sunday. It cited national security and data privacy concerns.

President Donald Trump’s targeting of the Chinese tech industry has caused intermittent worries in the market about a possible retaliation against the U.S. industry.

Big Tech stocks already stumbled sharply this month on worries that their prices have grown too expensive following their virtuosic performance through the pandemic. Surging shares of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and others helped carry Wall Street back to record heights, even as the pandemic walloped much of the economy, as the coronavirus accelerated work-from-home and other trends that benefit them.

But they suddenly lost momentum two weeks ago, causing the market to swing with them. Because these companies have grown so massive, their stock movements have huge sway over broad market indexes, such as the S&P 500.

On Friday, several Big Tech stocks were swinging from gains to losses. Apple was down 0.9%, and Microsoft was down 0.5%, but Facebook was up 0.4%.

Also on the long list of concerns for markets is how the pandemic progresses, whether a vaccine for COVID-19 could indeed be available in early 2021 as many investors expect and what November’s U.S. presidential election will do to the economy.

Treasury yields remain very low, showing the powerful strength of the Federal Reserve and continued expectations by bond investors for only modest economic growth and inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.68% from 0.69% late Thursday.

A preliminary report on Friday said that consumer sentiment is improving at a faster pace than economists expected, which is key for an economy where spending by consumers is the main driver. But it follows other reports this week that showed growth in retail sales slowed last month and the number of layoffs across the country remains stubbornly high.

Other stock markets around the world made mostly modest moves.

In Europe, the German DAX lost 0.1%, and the French CAC 40 sank 0.8%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.4%.

Asian markets rose. Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed 0.5%. Stocks in Shanghai rose 2.1%.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 0.7% to $41.26 to per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 0.3% to $43.41 per barrel.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

A man walks by screens showing the Dow Jones Industrial Average, top, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index, second from top, at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Asian shares were slightly higher Friday despite some investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reflected in the overnight fall on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

A man looks at screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Asian shares were slightly higher Friday despite some investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reflected in the overnight fall on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae

A man walks by screens showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Asian shares were slightly higher Friday despite some investor attention shifting again to the uncertainties in global economies amid the coronavirus pandemic, as reflected in the overnight fall on Wall Street. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae