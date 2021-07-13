US stocks wobble as investors weigh earnings, inflation

Major companies opened up the latest round of corporate earnings with investors listening closely for clues about how companies have fared during the recovery and how they see the rest of the year unfolding.

Goldman Sachs slipped 1.4% despite reporting the second-best quarterly profit in the investment bank's history. JPMorgan Chase fell 1.7% after giving investors a mixed report with solid profits but lower revenue as interest rates fell over the last three months.

Banks were the biggest drag on the market. Bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans, continued edging lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.34% from 1.36% late Monday.

Solid earnings did help some companies make gains. PepsiCo rose 2.6% after beating Wall Street's second-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

A currency trader passes by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of U.S. earnings reports that are expected to show strong profits for major banks. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon