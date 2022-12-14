US stocks gain ground ahead of last Fed meeting of the year

Wall Street is also closely watching economic reports on consumer spending and employment, which remain strong. That has made it more difficult for the Fed to tame inflation while also helping to protect the slowing economy from a possible recession.

The U.S. will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, along with retail sales data for November.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, remained at 3.50% from late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed, dropped to 4.19% from 4.22% late Tuesday.

Technology and health care companies were among the biggest gainers. Microsoft rose 1.6% and Eli Lilly rose 1%.

Delta Air Lines rose 2.6% after it raised its fourth-quarter financial outlook and issued an optimistic forecast for 2023.

Markets in Asia were higher and European markets were mostly lower.

——

Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.