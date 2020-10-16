US stocks head higher at the end of another bumpy week

Trader have been watching economic data closely to see whether the loss of that beefed-up unemployment aid would lead to an overall pullback in spending. On Thursday, the government’s said the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid increased last week to 898,000, a historically high level that underscores how the economy continues to be hobbled by the pandemic and recession that erupted seven months ago.

But Friday's retail sales report provides some encouragement, suggesting Americans' appetite for spending remained solid last month. The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 1.9% in September, the fifth straight monthly increase.

Still, a surge in new coronavirus infections in Europe, the Americas and parts of Asia, gave traders reason to turn cautious this week. The new caseloads have led governments in France and Britain to impose new restrictions aimed on containing the outbreak.

Investors are also watching for earnings reports for indications of how businesses are holding up amid the pandemic. Rising COVID-19 cases may bring more social distancing restrictions and limits on public life, including a possible return to lockdowns that are damaging to growth.

Friday's early gains on Wall Street followed a broad rally in European stock indexes, which clawed back some of their heavy losses from a day earlier. Germany’s DAX gained 1.2%, while France’s CAC 40 rose 1.7%. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 1.3%.

In Asia, Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.8%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.9% while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.1% higher.

___

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.