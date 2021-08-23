Stocks rise broadly; Pfizer rises after FDA approves vaccine

BioNTech, a German drug manufacturer which co-developed the vaccine with Pfizer, rose nearly 10% on the news. Moderna, which developed a similar vaccine that uses the same technology, jumped 10%.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve, where the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation.

Last week, minutes from the most recent Fed meeting showed that officials had discussed reducing the central bank's bond-buying program later this year to start winding down some of the emergency measures that were implemented during the pandemic. But they stopped short of setting a firm timeline.