US stocks edge higher; homebuilders, tech are among winners

FILE A man walks by the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Stocks are moderately higher in early trading, Tuesday, May 25, on Wall Street, nudging the S&P 500 a bit closer to the record high level it reached just over two weeks ago. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Credit: Mark Lennihan

Nation & World | Updated 40 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Stocks were slightly higher in early trading Tuesday, adding to gains from the day before as technology companies and homebuilders helped push the market higher.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of 10 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed and the Nasdaq was up 0.2%.

Homebuilders were also among the winners in early trading following a report that U.S. home prices jumped in March by the most in more than seven years as an increasing number of would-be buyers compete for a dwindling supply of houses. Pulte Homes, D.R. Horton and Toll Brothers were all up 1% or more in early trading.

Moderna rose 2% after the drugmaker said its COVID-19 vaccine was found to be effective in children aged 12 to 15.

It was relatively quiet in the market on Tuesday, but investors continue to be focused on inflation, particularly if the global economic recovery will be hampered if governments and central banks have to withdraw stimulus to combat rising prices. It's partly why stocks fell the previous two weeks.

