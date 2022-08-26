Wall Street holds steady as it waits for speech by Fed chair

A report Friday morning showed that the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation decelerated last month and wasn't as bad as many economists expected. It's an encouraging signal, which may embolden more of Wall Street to say that the worst of inflation has already passed or will soon.

Other data showed that incomes for Americans rose less last month than expected, while consumer spending growth slowed. The reports helped pull the yield of the 10-year Treasury down from where it was earlier in the morning, though at 3.04%, it’s a bit higher than its 3.03% level from late Thursday.

The two-year Treasury yield, which more closely tracks expectations for the Fed’s actions, edged up to 3.38% from 3.37%.

The Fed has already hiked its key overnight interest rate four times this year in hopes of slowing the worst inflation in decades, with most of the increases by more than the typical margin. The hikes have already hurt the housing industry, where more expensive mortgage rates have slowed activity. But the job market remains strong, helping to prop up the economy.

In the stock market, shares of Ulta Beauty rose 2.7% after the retailer reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than expected. Perhaps more importantly, it raised its forecast for revenue and earnings for the full fiscal year. Other retailers have been cutting their forecasts as high inflation squeezes their customers, particularly lower-income ones.

