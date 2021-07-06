US stocks move lower, oil prices pull back after spike

The S&P 500 index was down 0.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.1%.

Oil prices pulled back after jumping overnight when talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries broke off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. The U.S. benchmark crude oil price fell 1% to $74.49; it earlier rose to $76.98, the highest level since November 2014.