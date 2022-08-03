US stocks rise as more big companies report solid earnings

Drugstore chain CVS rose 5.5% after reporting solid financial results and raising its profit forecast for the year. Starbucks rose 3.2% after also reporting solid financial results. Nearly three-quarters of companies within the benchmark S&P 500 have reported earnings for the latest quarter and the results have mostly beaten analysts' forecasts.

Several companies, though, have slipped amid disappointing results. Taco Bell owner Yum Brands fell 2.6% following a weak earnings report and online dating service company Match Group lost about a fifth of its value after giving investors a weak financial forecast.

PayPal jumped 9.6% on a report that activist investor Elliott Management has taken a large stake in the payment company.

Robinhood Markets, whose stock trading app helped bring a new generation of investors to the market, rose 14.2% following an announcement that it’s cutting nearly a quarter of its workforce. Crashing cryptocurrency prices and a turbulent stock market have kept more customers off its app.

Oil prices remained mostly steady following OPEC's decision to boost production in September at a much slower pace than previous months.

Markets are also watching for potential economic fallout from China after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. China claims self-ruled Taiwan as part of its territory, and banned imports of Taiwanese citrus fruits and frozen fish in retaliation for Pelosi's visit. But it has avoided disrupting the flow of computer chips and other industrial goods, a step that could jolt the global economy.

Upcoming data on the jobs market could help investors determine how the Federal Reserve will move ahead with its interest rate policy, which has been aggressive in an effort to try and tame inflation. U.S. jobless claims numbers for last week will be released Thursday, and the government issues its July jobs report on Friday.

