US stocks move higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:03 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 256 points, or 0.8%, to 34,340 and the Nasdaq was little changed. The S&P 500 was now up 0.1% for the week.

Banks and health care companies led the gains. Investors remain focused on the possibility of inflation as the economy stirs to life following more than a year of shutdowns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.