US stocks wobble as pandemic damage to economy piles up

Energy stocks, which often move with expectations for the economy's strength, were climbing to the biggest gain among the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500, at 3.7%. They rose with crude oil prices.

Starbucks gained 4.5% for one of the bigger gains in the index after the coffee chain backed its profit forecast for this fiscal year and said it expects “outsized growth” in the following one.

But financial and industrial companies, whose stocks have been been tracking with hopes for the economy, were both falling. So were the majority of stocks in the S&P 500.

Elsewhere in the market, shares of Airbnb are set to begin trading later in the day. Interest has been high for the home sharing company, which has seen its business recover faster through the pandemic than hotels have.

A day earlier, another San Francisco-based company, DoorDash, soared nearly 86% in the first day of trading for its stock.

In Europe, stock markets were subdued even though the European Central Bank delivered another half-trillion of euros ($600 billion) in stimulus for the economy. Coronavirus counts are also spiraling higher on the continent, and its central bank is promising to buy more bonds to push the economy along. Germany's DAX lost 0.3%, and France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London rose 0.7%.

In Asia, markets made modest moves. Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.2%, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.3% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dipped 0.3%. Stocks in Shanghai were virtually unchanged.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 0.93%. A government report released Thursday morning showed that inflation was slightly stronger last month than economists expected, though it remains modest.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.

Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, is shown on an electronic screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. The San Francisco-based online vacation rental company holds its IPO Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

The electronic screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite displays an advertisement for Airbnb, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. The San Francisco-based online vacation rental company holds its IPO Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

The electronic screen at the Nasdaq MarketPlace displays the Airbnb co-founders Brian Chesky, top, Joe Gebbia, left, and Nathan Blecharczyk, right, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, in New York. The San Francisco-based online vacation rental company holds its IPO Thursday. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan