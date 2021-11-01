US stocks wobble, hover around record highs set last week

Technology stocks fell and tempered gains elsewhere in the market.

Every major index reached record highs on Friday to cap the broader market's best month in nearly a year. Stocks have been gaining ground for weeks as investors review a steady flow of mostly encouraging corporate earnings.

More than half of the companies in the benchmark S&P 500 index have already reported results. Analysts expect overall profit growth of 36% by the time reporting is finished. Another 167 companies within the index will report their results this week.

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer will report its results on Tuesday and CVS Health will report results on Wednesday.

Investors will also be watching another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. The central bank will release its latest statement on Wednesday.

Wall Street will get another update on the employment market when the Labor Department releases its jobs report for October on Friday.

Caption Traders Jonathan Mueller, left, and Michael Capolino work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, bringing major indexes a bit further past the record highs they set last week. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Credit: Richard Drew Credit: Richard Drew

Caption Trader George Ettinger

Caption Specialist Gregg Maloney

Caption Trader Fred DeMarco

Caption Robert Charmak

Caption Trader Ben Tuchman