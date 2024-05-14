US suggests possibility of penalties if production of Chinese electric vehicles moves to Mexico

The Biden administration is suggesting the possibility that new penalties could be put in place if the Chinese makers of electric vehicles try to move their production to Mexico to avoid newly announced import taxes

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JOSH BOAK – Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is suggesting the possibility that additional penalties could be put in place if the Chinese makers of electric vehicles try to move their production to Mexico to avoid newly announced import taxes.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday directed the office of the U.S. Trade Representative to impose a total tariff in excess of 102% on Chinese EVs, as well as directing new tariffs on other products including steel, aluminum, computer chips and solar cells.

But Chinese EV company BYD has previously indicated that it was looking at factory sites in Mexico for the Mexican market. That raises the possibility that Chinese companies could use Mexico as a backdoor into the U.S. market.

Asked at the White House news briefing on Tuesday about new tariffs, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said, "Stay tuned."

Tai said any penalties if China should follow through on factories would require a “separate pathway” from the Section 301 review of the Trade Act of 1974. That four-year review led to the tariffs on $18 billion worth of Chinese imports announced on Tuesday.

Tai said that China using Mexico as a workaround was “something we are talking to our industry, our workers and our partners about.”

The U.S. Trade Representative's office after Tai's remarks said that it could take several actions other than tariffs, noting that there are provisions within the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement to address unfair subsidies and efforts to avoid import duties.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Stock market today: Wall Street ends higher, sending Nasdaq to a record...
2
Blinken in Kyiv tries to rally sagging Ukrainian spirits as Russia...
3
A Chicago teen entered college at 10. At 17, she earned a doctorate...
4
Google unleashes AI in search, raising hopes for better results and...
5
Potential Menendez corruption trial jurors are told US senators may be...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top