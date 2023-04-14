US Supreme Court's abortion pill order spares safe havens

None of the rulings affect the other abortion pill, misoprostol, which can be used alone to end pregnancies but is more effective when taken in combination with mifepristone.

For the 13 states with bans on abortion at all stages of pregnancy and the one with a ban on abortion after cardiac activity can be detected, reverting to the old rules would have had little to no effect on abortion policy.

At least 10 other states had restrictions that already placed limits on medication abortion, according to an analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation. For instance, in Georgia, it's legal only in the first six weeks of pregnancy; in Kansas, an ultrasound at an office visit is required before it's dispensed; and in North Carolina, it can't be prescribed via telehealth.

On the other side, 17 states controlled by Democrats apparently would not have been affected by the change either; in a separate but closely related case last week, a judge sided with them in their request that mifepristone access not be changed there.

That would have left just eight states where returning to the pre-2016 rules could have had a major impact: Democrat-controlled California, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York — all states that have protected abortion access and welcomed out-of-staters seeking abortions — Republican-controlled Alaska and Montana and politically divided New Hampshire and Virginia.

California, Massachusetts and New York have stockpiled abortion pills in case of restrictions, and Maryland's governor announced Friday that his state was doing the same. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has said he's considering doing so.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, said his administration has partnered with the University of Maryland Medical System to ensure access to mifepristone.

“As a member of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance, Maryland will not stand for this assault on women’s health care,” Moore said. “This purchase is another example of our Administration’s commitment to ensure Maryland remains a safe haven for abortion access and quality reproductive health care.”

___

Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative journalist Maysoon Khan in Albany, New York, contributed to this report. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Credit: AP Credit: AP