US taste for imports drives 2021 trade gap to record $859B

The trade gap — the difference between what the United States sells and what it buys from foreign countries — surged 27% last year from $676.7 billion in 2020. U.S. exports rose 18% to more than $2.5 trillion. But imports rose more, climbing 21% to nearly $3.4 trillion.

With millions sheltering at home, spending on dinner out, movies or concerts evaporate. That money moved almost overnight into goods like cellphones, yard equipment or furniture. And generous government relief checks gave them the financial wherewithal and confidence to do so with gusto.