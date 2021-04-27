US to limit immigration arrests at courthouses under Biden

The new policy is part of a broader realignment of immigration policy under Biden, whose administration has rolled back some of the more restrictive measures of his predecessor. It has retained some policies, including a public health order that authorizes Customs and Border Protection to quickly expel most people trying to illegally enter the U.S.

As part of its border enforcement strategy, the administration also announced it would crack down on migrant smuggling with targeted financial and travel sanctions and other measures against traffickers in a plan dubbed “Operation Sentinel."

Under Trump, immigration authorities sparked criticism among advocates and some law enforcement officials with a policy, formalized in 2018, that specifically authorized routine apprehensions at federal, state and local courthouses to make arrests.

Officials argued at the time that they were compelled to make arrests at courthouses because some local jurisdictions, under “sanctuary city” policies, refused to cooperate with ICE and turn over noncitizens from jails and prisons.

That Trump-era policy prioritized public safety threats such as gang members but did not prohibit other, more routine apprehensions and did not bar agents from detaining family members, friends or witnesses who could face deportation.

In February, the administration directed ICE to focus only on people in the country who pose a threat, who have committed specific offenses, including serious felonies and sex crimes, or who have recent convictions for driving under the influence.

The priorities are similar to what was done under President Barack Obama but are more restrictive than under Trump, whose administration sought to arrest and remove anyone in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.