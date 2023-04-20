US transfers Guantanamo detainee to Algeria

Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush was captured in Pakistan in 2002 during an aggressive campaign by the U.S. to apprehend persons suspected of supporting terrorism following the 9/11 attacks. Last year a review board found that his continued detention at the Guantanamo Bay detention center was no longer necessary and "he could be safely transferred, noting his lack of any leadership role in al Qaeda," Amnesty International said.

The Pentagon said in a release Thursday that his detention “was no longer necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States.”