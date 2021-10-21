U.S. Treasury outlines efforts to disclose climate risks

The Financial Stability Oversight Council — led by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen — has issued a 133-page report that outlines plans to measure the damage climate change could pose to the world economy. Also among the 10 voting members on the council are the heads of the Federal Reserve and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

By releasing the document 10 days before a United Nations conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, the Biden administration is telling the broader international community that it is putting together the policy architecture to address climate change and improve the resilience of the markets.