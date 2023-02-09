U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

Calling the actions “historic,” Treasury says these are the first sanctions of their kind for the U.K., and result from a partnership between the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control and several U.K. agencies aimed at disrupting Russian cybercrime.

In a separate Treasury action, nine entities across Iran, Malaysia and Singapore were sanctioned on Thursday for their role in shipping sanctioned Iranian oil to buyers in Asia — continuing a trend of punishing firms that ship Iranian oil.

Six Iran-based petrochemical manufacturers and subsidiaries, and three firms in Malaysia and Singapore involved in facilitating the sale and shipment of oil, were hit with blocks to the U.S. financial system.

Sanctions were imposed last July and September on a group of firms tied to the sale and shipment of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia.

U.S. sanctions on Iran have accelerated in recent months, as President Joe Biden's administration tries to bring Tehran back to negotiations for a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Associated Press writer Frank Bajak contributed to this report from Boston.