City buys land near heart of downtown Centerville
US upgrades Arctic engagement with new ambassadorial post

FILE - Large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland, Aug. 16, 2019. The Biden administration said Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, that it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that's rapidly changing due to climate change. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
The Biden administration is upgrading its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that's rapidly changing due to climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that's rapidly changing due to climate change.

The State Department said the U.S. will appoint an ambassador-at-large for the Arctic to deal with national security, environmental and development issues in the far North. The U.S. has had an Arctic coordinator for many years, but the upgraded position may bring new energy to the job.

President Joe Biden "plans to elevate the Arctic Coordinator position by appointing an Ambassador-at-Large for the Arctic Region, subject to the advice and consent of the Senate," the State Department said in a statement.

Friday’s announcement did not nominate a person to take the post.

The Arctic has been a hotbed of activity in recent years as warming seas have reduced ice coverage and opened new shipping lanes. Russia, in particular, has made the Arctic a priority, something that has concerned the U.S. China, while not an Arctic nation, has also made moves in the region.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Arctic at https://apnews.com/hub/arctic.

FILE - Secretary of State Antony Blinken, fourth left, meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, fourth right, at the Harpa Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland, May 19, 2021, on the sidelines of the Arctic Council Ministerial summit. The Biden administration said Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, that it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that's rapidly changing due to climate change. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Saul Loeb

FILE - A polar bear stands on the ice in the Franklin Strait in the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, July 22, 2017. The Biden administration said Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, that it will upgrade its engagement with the Arctic Council and countries with an interest in a region that's rapidly changing due to climate change. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

Credit: David Goldman

