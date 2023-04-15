US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

“This has been a very comprehensive and effective relationship and going forward we will continue to deepen relations,” Chinh said “We highly appreciate the role and responsibility of the U.S. towards the Asia-Pacific or, in the larger scheme, the Indo-Pacific.”

He added that Vietnam's communist government is keen to “further elevate our bilateral ties to a new height.”

Along with a number of China's smaller neighbors, Vietnam has maritime and territorial disputes with the Chinese in the South China Sea. The U.S. has responded by offering diplomatic support and bolstering military cooperation with the Philippines and the island of Taiwan, which China claims as a renegade province.

And five decades after the Nixon administration pulled U.S. combat forces out of Vietnam on March 29, 1973, Washington is pressing ahead with a push to increase its military relationship with the Vietnamese.

