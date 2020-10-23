US wades in cautiously to Armenia-Azerbaijan peace effort

Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994. The fighting that started Sept. 27 marks the worst escalation in the conflict since the war’s end.

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 927 of their troops have been killed and more than 30 civilians also have died. Azerbaijan hasn’t disclosed its military losses, but says 63 civilians have been killed and 292 have been wounded. Armenia officially isn’t engaged in the fighting.

Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of targeting its towns and villages with artillery and missiles, which Armenian authorities have denied.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that Moscow’s information indicated that the combined death toll from the nearly four weeks of fighting was approaching 5,000, a significantly higher number than officially reported by the warring parties.

Russia, along with the United States, has co-chaired the so-called Minsk Group set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate in the conflict.

Putin said Russia is doing its best to negotiate a lasting truce. He voiced hope that the United States would work cooperatively to help end hostilities and mediate a political settlement.

Turkey has thrown its weight behind Azerbaijan, vowing to support its longtime ally “on the battlefield or the negotiating table.” It has trained Azerbaijani military and provided it with strike drones and long-range rocket systems that gave Azerbaijan a strong edge on the battlefield.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out to face reporters with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, prior to holding talks, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the State Department in Washington. (Hannah McKay/Poolvia AP) Credit: Hannah McKay Credit: Hannah McKay

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo walks out to face reporters with Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, prior to holding talks, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 at the State Department in Washington. (Hannah McKay/Poolvia AP) Credit: Hannah McKay Credit: Hannah McKay