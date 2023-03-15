US wholesale inflation fell last month on lower food costs

But the failure of two large banks since Friday has raised fears about financial instability and has complicated the Fed's upcoming decisions about how high and how fast to raise interest rates to fight inflation. Despite chronically high inflation, some economists expect the central bank to suspend its year-long streak of interest rate hikes when it meets next week.

Many other analysts foresee only a modest quarter-point rate increase next week rather than the half-point Fed hike they had previously expected. The Fed, for now, may focus on boosting confidence in the financial system before it resumes its long-term drive to tame inflation.

That would be a sharp shift from just a week ago, when Chair Jerome Powell suggested to a Senate committee that if inflation didn't cool, the Fed could raise its benchmark interest rate by a substantial half-point at its meeting March 21-22. When the Fed raises its key rate, it typically leads to higher rates on mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and many business loans.

The next day, testifying to a House committee, Powell cautioned that no final decision had been made about what the Fed would do at the March meeting.