US wins another women's water polo world title, beating Hungary 8-7 for gold

The United States held off Hungary 8-7 to capture the women’s water polo title for the fifth time in the last six championships and eighth time overall

1 minute ago
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The United States held off Hungary 8-7 on Friday to capture the women’s water polo title for the fifth time in the last six championships and eighth time overall.

Rachel Fattal scored three goals and goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson made 10 saves to lead the Americans, who are three-time reigning Olympic champions.

The U.S. bounced back from a quarterfinal loss at last year’s world championships in Fukuoka. Rallying from an 8-5 deficit in the final quarter, Hungary came up just short of its first women’s world title since 2005.

Spain defeated Greece 10-9 for the bronze medal.

