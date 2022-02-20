US women take advantage of 3 own goals to beat New Zealand

Moore then completed the most unfortunate of hat trick's in the 36th minute when the Liverpool women's defender couldn't clear Margaret Purce's pass and had it go off her left leg. Moore would be subbed out in the 40th minute.

Hatch entered the game at the start of the second half scored her third goal in the last three games for the national team in the 50th minute on a header from the center of the box on a crossing pass by Huerta.

Pugh would score in stoppage time, splitting two defenders and scoring on a breakaway in the 93rd minute.

Alyssa Naeher made one save for the U.S. It was her first match since Aug. 2, 2021, when she was forced to leave the Olympic semifinal against Canada in the 30th minute after suffering a knee injury.

Naeher was one of six changes in the starting 11 compared to Thursday's opener.

New Zealand's best opportunity came in the 32nd minute when Olivia Chance's shot in the box went wide left.

Caption New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore wipes her face as she walks to the bench after being taken out of the game during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match against the United States Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Caption New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore, left, kicks the ball past United States midfielder Catarina Macario during the first half of the 2022 SheBelieves Cup soccer match Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill