US women tie South Korea 0-0, snap 22-match home win streak

Before the game, U.S. Soccer honored Lindsey Horan for her 100th appearance with the team — which she played in Tokyo at the Olympics. Horan was also named captain for the match.

The United States was dealing with a number of injuries. Andi Sullivan didn't play because of a minor knee injury announced before the game. Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Sam Mewis were in camp but unavailable because of previous injuries. Crystal Dunn and Christen Press opted out of the matches.

The match at Children’s Mercy Park was a sellout with 18,467 in attendance.

Next week's match will be Lloyd's last with the team. She announced her retirement following the Tokyo Games, where the United States won the bronze medal.

The U.S. had won all 13 previous matches against South Korea.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption South Korea goal keeper Yoon Younggeul stops a shot by the United States during the first half of an international friendly soccer match in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley

Caption United States' Carli Lloyd, center, reacts as she warms up with teammates before an international friendly soccer match against South Korea in Kansas City, Kan., Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) Credit: Colin E. Braley Credit: Colin E. Braley