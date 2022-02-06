US women tune up for Canada with 8-0 rout of Switzerland

Compher one-timed in Hayley Scamurra’s pass into the slot. Knight intercepted a clearing attempt at the left boards and beat Saskia Maurer on the short side. And Pannek collected a loose puck in the right circle and fired it in. Amanda Kessel then scored from a bad angle to make it 5-0 with 22 seconds left in the period.

Knight now has nine career Olympic goals to tie Monique Lamoureux-Morando for fifth on the U.S. list. And she increased her Olympic point total to 22, one behind Katie King, who ranks third.

The U.S., already missing top-line center Brianna Decker, averted a brief scare when forward Abbey Murphy limped off the ice after being tripped in the second period. Murphy returned to the ice a few minutes later. Decker broke her left ankle in a tournament-opening 5-2 win over Finland.

Switzerland, making its fifth Olympic appearance, is being outclassed at Beijing after finishing fourth at the world championships in August, and eight years after winning the bronze medal at the Sochi Games.

Saskia Maurer, making her Winter Games debut, stopped 17 of 22 shots before being pulled after one period. Andrea Braendli finished with 41 saves over the final two.

In the day’s only other game, Le Mi scored the lone shootout goal to secure host China a 2-1 win over Japan. By virtue of the shootout loss, Japan (2-0-1) earned a point to secure one of Group B’s three spots in the quarterfinals, the furthest the nation’s women’s team has advanced in three Olympic appearances.

China, in its Olympic debut, has five points and can clinch a quarterfinal berth with a win over Sweden in its final preliminary round game, or with one more loss by Sweden (0-2) or Denmark (0-2).

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption United States' Hilary Knight (21) scores a goal against Switzerland goalkeeper Saskia Maurer (29) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption United States' Hilary Knight (21) scores a goal against Switzerland goalkeeper Saskia Maurer (29) during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Switzerland's Sinja Leemann (22) and United States' Abbey Murphy (37) leap for the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Switzerland's Sinja Leemann (22) and United States' Abbey Murphy (37) leap for the puck during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Switzerland goalkeeper Andrea Braendli (20) blocks a shot against the United States during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Switzerland goalkeeper Andrea Braendli (20) blocks a shot against the United States during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption United States' Hilary Knight (21) is congratulated by Hannah Brandt (20) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption United States' Hilary Knight (21) is congratulated by Hannah Brandt (20) and Kendall Coyne Schofield (26) after scoring a goal against Switzerland during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption China's Le Mi (34) skates past Japan goalkeeper Nana Fujimoto (1) after scoring the winning shoot-out goal during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption China's Le Mi (34) skates past Japan goalkeeper Nana Fujimoto (1) after scoring the winning shoot-out goal during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Caption Players from China celebrate after defeating Japan in a shoot-out during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek Caption Players from China celebrate after defeating Japan in a shoot-out during a preliminary round women's hockey game at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek