US women win record 27th straight at World Cup in rout

The lead ballooned to 63-31 at halftime. Bosnia and Herzegovina put together a small run to start the third quarter, but the U.S. scored the final 19 points of the period.

Once again they used a dominant inside performance, outscoring Bosnia and Herzegovina 84-28 in the paint led by Wilson, Stewart and Brionna Jones.

The U.S. was missing Jewell Loyd, whom the team said was resting. Kahleah Copper started in her place and finished with 11 points.

Nikolina Elez scored 19 points to lead the Bosniaks (0-5), who were playing in their first World Cup.

SCOREBOARD

In other games Tuesday, Puerto Rico routed South Korea 92-73 to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time. China routed Belgium 81-55 for second place in the pool. Canada played Mali, France faced Serbia, and Australia went against Japan. While all the other quarterfinals spots are locked in, the positioning of the teams was still to be determined. FIBA will hold a draw for the matchups in the elimination round after the Australia-Japan game.

UP NEXT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: tournament is over.

U.S.: plays in the quarterfinals Thursday.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker