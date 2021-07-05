US women's hoops program director stepping down after Tokyo

“I loved every minute of it," Callan said about working with USA Basketball, adding “with the FIBA Americas presidency, there's an opportunity to continue to serve women’s basketball and basketball in general in our zone in the Americas and have influence throughout FIBA. I've been been doing multiple jobs and now can give a more fulltime effort to that.”

The U.S. has also won five World Cup championships with her in charge. Callan will be enshrined into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame next month. She will continue to be a consultant for USA Basketball's newly formed foundation working on initiatives supporting women and youth and sport development.

“What a great way to be able to step aside a little bit and still have an opportunity to consult with USA Basketball,” she said of her work with the foundation.

The Americans’ only loss in major international competition during Callan’s tenure as national team director was in the semifinals of the 2006 World Cup. The U.S. rebounded with a bronze medal and hasn't lost on the biggest stages since.

Callan said no successor has been chosen yet.

“This is why the announcement was today to give USA Basketball a chance to see who’s out there,” she said. “I think there some time now although the World Cup is in September 2022 so you don’t want to wait too long.”