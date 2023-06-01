USA Hockey's Hilary Knight voted IIHF's first female player of the year

The gold was the United States’ 10th, and first since 2019, and ninth for Knight to tie the individual career record held by Canada’s Danielle Goyette.

“Reflecting on this year it’s hard to pinpoint one highlight, rather a collection of memories shared with my teammates,” Knight said in released statement. “I am grateful to be a part of such an incredible group and share these special moments with my friends.”

Knight has been the face of the U.S. women's team, having also won a gold and three silver medals in four Olympic tournaments

Rounding out the top five vote-getters were Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski (11.3%) and Canada’s Sarah Fillier (9.1%).

The IIHF said the award goes to a player who best exemplifies exceptional skill, determination, team success and sporting character on and off the ice during the preceding season. Players are judged on their combined performances in federation events and domestic leagues.

Knight had 10 points in 18 games playing for Team Sonnet during the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association Dream Gap tour.

The 20-year-old Harvey led the tournament with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in capping a year in which she helped Wisconsin win the NCAA Tournament in her freshman season.

Lopusanova made a huge splash in making her debut at the Under-18 world championships in January. At 14, she was named the tournament’s top forward after leading all players with 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in five games. With an eye on pursuing a college career in the United States, Lopusanova is making the move to North America this fall to attend and play hockey for a high school in suburban Rochester, New York.

