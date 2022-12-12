USA Today suspends book bestseller list; Bookforum shutters

Gannett laid off hundreds of staffers earlier this month, including Mary Cadden, who had worked on the list for more than a decade.

USA Today drew upon hardcover, paperback and e-book sales from a wide range of outlets, including independent stores and online retailers, to put together 150 bestselling books from a given week. USA Today's list has been highly valued by authors, agents and publishers, who also look to lists from The New York Times and Amazon.com, among others.

Sarah MacLean, a bestselling romance novelist who had noticed that USA Today did not update its list last week, said she and many of her peers valued the USA Today rankings because of their length, diversity and transparency.

“You get a broader view of the publishing industry and what people are reading,” said MacLean, whose books — most recently, “Heartbreaker” in early September — have frequently appeared on the USA Today list. “For a genre like mine, which is often forgotten, the USA Today list was invaluable.”

The New York Times breaks down its charts into various categories of 10 or more bestsellers, from children's picture books to hardcover nonfiction. USA Today, on the other hand, combined everything into one list of 150.

In early December, novels by Colleen Hoover and Jon Meacham's biography of Abraham Lincoln appeared longside Harlan Coben's latest thriller, romance books by Jennifer L. Armentrout and Ali Hazelwood and a boxed set of Rick Riordan's “Percy Jackson” series.