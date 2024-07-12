USC's JuJu Watkins wins breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS

JuJu Watkins has won best breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS – Associated Press
30 minutes ago
X

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins won best breakthrough athlete at The ESPYS on Thursday night, taking the first award after the show began 30 minutes late because of President Joe Biden's news conference.

The Southern California basketball star had a standout freshman season, leading the Trojans to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the first time in decades.

“This is crazy,” Watkins said from the stage of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. “I want to thank all the great, powerful women who came before me that made this possible.”

Host Serena Williams joked during her monologue after Ciara opened the show with a musical performance.

The three-hour show on ABC was delayed when Biden's nationally televised news conference started late.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Phillies back Nola with 3 homers and down Dodgers 5-1 to finish 3-game...
2
Wildfire risk rises as Western states dry out amid protracted heat wave
3
A second person has died in Vermont flooding from Hurricane Beryl’s...
4
Key takeaways from Biden's news conference: Insistence on staying in...
5
Long-time NFL assistant coach and defensive mastermind Monte Kiffin...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top