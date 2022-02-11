Usher performs classic hits at star-studded Chairman's Party

The eight-time Grammy winner spoke about the importance of unity during the Chairman’s Party on Thursday night inside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. He went on to perform several of his classics from “My Boo” to “Yeah!” on the BET Network stage at The Canyons, an open-air location within the stadium’s footprint.

"It's a very important time when all of us need hope," the R&B singer said in front of the many guests who flowed into the afterparty with several high-profile stars in attendance, including Issa Rae, Cedric the Entertainer, Rita Ora and Keegan-Michael Key, the host of NFL Honors. Attendees had an early look at the site of the Super Bowl with some given the opportunity to take photos on the field.