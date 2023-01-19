US's largest public utility names panel to study blackouts

The utility said a combination of high winds and freezing temperatures caused its coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant to go offline when critical instrumentation froze up. A second coal-burning plant, Bull Run, also went offline, TVA spokesman Scott Brooks said. The utility “had issues at some of our natural gas units” as well, Brooks said.

TVA says most of the local power companies it supplies were able to keep the rolling blackouts to “relatively short durations” for the people dependent on its electricity. The Nashville Electric Service, for example, said on Dec. 24 that customers should expect approximately 10-minute outages every 1.5 to 2 hours.

TVA is also expected to factor in a review by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which are investigating how power systems across the country operated during the winter storm.

Additionally, TVA's inspector general office said it is monitoring the utility's investigation to help decide what kind of inspector general reviews will be appropriate.

The rolling blackouts are certain to come up during the TVA board meeting on Feb. 16 in Muscle Shoals, Alabama — the first with a new majority of members picked by President Joe Biden.

TVA provides power to 10 million people in parts of seven Southern states.