USVI drops COVID-19 requirement, urges vaccination

Nation & World
44 minutes ago
The U.S. Virgin Islands has lifted a requirement that visitors present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours ahead of their trip

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday lifted a requirement that visitors present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours ahead of their trip.

Lt. Gov. Tregenza Roach said travelers can now show either proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within five days of their date of travel.

He also said the government will award $250 to children ages 5 to 17 who live in the U.S. territory if they get their second vaccine dose by mid-March.

Roach noted that only 23% of youth in the U.S. Virgin Islands is vaccinated.

“It is a healthy start, but nowhere near where we need to be,” he said.

The three-island territory of more than 106,000 people has reported more than 14,900 confirmed cases and more than 100 deaths.

