Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts

Britain’s Anthony Joshua and Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk exchange punches during their world heavyweight title fight at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. (Nick Potts/PA via AP)

Nation & World
16 minutes ago
Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk has retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight

KING ABDULLAH SPORTS CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk retained his world heavyweight titles with a split decision win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday in a rematch in Saudi Arabia that was closer than last year’s first fight.

Both fighters held up the blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag as the judges’ scores were read out at King Abdullah Sport City arena. When he was declared the winner, Usyk hid his face behind the flag.

The 35-year-old Usyk kept his WBA, WBO and IBF belts six months after serving in the Ukrainian army as part of the country’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

