Usyk KOs Dubois to become undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time

Oleksandr Usyk has scored a fifth-round knockout of Daniel Dubois to became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time in London
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title fight against Britain's Daniel Dubois in London, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Nation & World
By KEN MAGUIRE – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Oleksandr Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round and became the undisputed world heavyweight champion for a second time on Saturday.

The undefeated southpaw retained his WBA, WBC and WBO belts and regained the IBF belt he relinquished just over a year ago.

The Ukrainian dropped Dubois twice in the fifth — the second time with a lunging left cross. The London native looked stunned on the canvas and couldn't beat the count at a packed Wembley Stadium.

Usyk (24-0, 15 KOs) beat Dubois for the second time in under two years and this time there was no low-blow drama. It was a ninth-round stoppage in Poland with, of all things, a straight jab. But the finishing shot Saturday was a no-doubter.

Dubois (22-3, 21 KOs) joined British countrymen Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in having lost twice to the 38-year-old Usyk, who was an undisputed world champion as a cruiserweight before he moved up in weight six years ago.

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing

Britain's Daniel Dubois is in on the floor after a knockout by Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title fight In London, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, left, and Britain's Daniel Dubois in action during the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title fight in London, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk, left, and Britain's Daniel Dubois in action during the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title fight in London, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Britain's Daniel Dubois is in on the floor after a knockout by Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk during the undisputed world heavyweight boxing title fight In London, Saturday, July 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

