Utility equipment eyed as possible source of fire near LA

Cameras captured smoke developing in the area around 12:10 p.m., prior to the activity on Edison's circuit, he said.

Edison will assist the U.S. Forest Service in its investigation of the fire that has burned more than two dozen homes and other buildings on its way to becoming one of the largest blazes in Los Angeles County history.

“Southern California Edison understands this is a difficult time for the many people who are being impacted by the Bobcat fire,” Song said. “Our thoughts are also with those affected by the wildfires currently burning across the western United States.”

The Forest Service and the Public Utilities Commission didn't immediately respond to emails seeking more information.

In recent years California utilities have strategically shut off power to some areas in order to prevent its equipment from sparking wildfires. Edison did not have any planned shutoffs in the days before the Bobcat fire erupted.

Firefighters are finally starting to tame the blaze, with containment on Wednesday hitting 38% — a jump from just 17% a day earlier.

Crews took advantage of two days of calmer weather after erratic winds last weekend pushed flames out of the Angeles National Forest and into communities in the desert foothills, fire spokesman Larry Smith said Wednesday.

“Because the fire transferred out of the timber and into the light fuels near the desert, we were able to make some real progress,” Smith said. Crews will shore up containment lines ahead of hotter, gusty weather predicted for the weekend, he said.

Thousands of residents remain under evacuation orders and warnings. It’s one of dozens of other major wildfires across the West, including five in California that are among the largest in state history.

A major fire in the northern part of the state, the CZU Lightning Complex in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, was 100% contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said Tuesday evening. The fire was ignited during a barrage of lightning on Aug. 16 and the cluster of blazes went on to destroy 925 homes and kill one person.

Firefighters have also controlled several other lightning-sparked wildfires burning for more than a month in Northern California.

Numerous studies in recent years have linked bigger U.S. wildfires to global warming from the burning of coal, oil and gas, especially because climate change has made California much drier. A drier California means plants are more flammable.

This natural color photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows fire spots from the Bobcat Fire amid an area of the Angeles Crest Highway winding through the San Gabriel Mountains, in Los Angeles County, California, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This natural color photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows a view of the Mount Wilson Observatory, center, near an area of the Bobcat Fire, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, burning northeast of Los Angeles. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

This natural color photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows the fire lines of an area of the Bobcat Fire, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, burning northeast of Los Angeles. The Mount Wilson Observatory can be seen, far right. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Robert Wise hugs on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 his neighbor Cheryl Poindexter, who lost her home of 27 in the Bobcat fire. Poindexter ran an animal rescue on her 11 acres along Juniper Hills Road. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz

Cheryl Poindexter returns to her property on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 after the Bobcat fire burned her home of 27 years and the 11 acre property where she ran an animal rescue in Juniper Hills, Calif. as her friend Dale Burton, of Leona Valley, tries to put out the fire that continues to smolder in her septic. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz

A thank you sign hangs in Juniper Hills, Calif on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 after the Bobcat fire burned through the area as the smoke is seen from fires in Paradise Springs. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz

Dale Burton, of Leona Valley, tries to put out the fire that continues to smolder at his friend Cheryl Poindexter's property on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 after the Bobcat fire burned her home of 27 years and the 11 acre property where she ran an animal rescue in Juniper Hills, Calif. (Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP) Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz Credit: Sarah Reingewirtz

A fire engine is driven through the devastation left behind by the Bobcat Fire on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, in Juniper Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez