UVA promises external review of its interaction with suspect

Football players Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler were killed in the violence. A female student who was injured has since been discharged from a hospital. Football player Mike Hollins, who was also injured, underwent surgery and is still recovering in the hospital.

Hollins was “progressing positively” on Thursday and will hopefully begin to take some steps, according to Joe Gipson, a family spokesperson.

Ryan also announced in his video that the university would host a memorial service Saturday to honor the lives of the victims, as well as the two people injured. UVA announced Wednesday that it had canceled its scheduled Saturday game against Coastal Carolina.

“It is possible and perhaps likely that we will never find one single thing that will explain this. It may also be that we never truly understand why this happened. But what we learn, we will share,” Ryan said in his video message.

The university said earlier this week that Jones drew the attention of the university’s threat-assessment team this fall in the context of a “potential hazing issue." UVA has declined to elaborate. Athletics director Carla Williams said she wasn't aware of any connection between the apparent hazing issue and the football program.

During its threat-assessment review, university officials began investigating a report that Jones had a gun and ended up discovering Jones had previously been tried and convicted of a misdemeanor concealed weapons violation in 2021, which he had failed to report, according to a statement.

The school initially said it “escalated his case for disciplinary action” on Oct. 27. But a spokesman, Brian Coy, revised the timeline Tuesday night. He said that likely due to either a human or technical error, the report had not actually been transmitted to the University Judiciary Committee, a student-run body, until Tuesday night after the shooting.

___

Associated Press reporters Ben Finley in Norfolk and Denise Lavoie in Richmond contributed to this report.

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited